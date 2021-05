UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 4:14 AM

UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 4:14 AM

Mehbooba, wife of Abdul Hameed Dada of Bakshiabad, Anantnag passed away on Tuesday. She was admitted at GMC Anantnag for the past three weeks.

The deceased was the maternal aunt of Greater Kashmir south Kashmir bureau chief Khalid Gul.

Greater Kashmir staffers have condoled her demise and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.