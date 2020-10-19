GK staffers bereaved

Ghulam Nabi Khan, father of senior layout designers of Greater Kashmir, Nasir Khan and Mohsin Khan passed away on Monday.

The staffers of Greater Kashmir condoled the demise of Khan. Meanwhile, people from different walks of life have condoled the demise. The Jammu and Kashmir state government Pensioners Welfare Federation, senior citizens, civil society members and J&K Trade Union expressed grief over the demise of Khan.

The Union members described Khan as a selfless person who served the interests of the Trade Union Movement for nearly five decades as humble activist. Khan retired as an officer at civil secretariat, Revenue Department.

The Central Executive Committee of the Union expressed sympathy with bereaved family. Khan had family relations with Sampat Prakash, State President of the Union. “We pray to Almighty to grant highest place to Khan sahib in Jannah and patience to his family to bear the loss,” said Sheikh Riyaz Ahmed, State Vice President, Jammu.