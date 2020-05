Shabir Ahmad Shah, son of late Ghulam Ahmad Shah of Jabgaripora, Nowhatta here passed away on Wednesday.

Shah was the uncle of Greater Kashmir staffers, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, and Mahmood Ahmad Shah. The bereaved family said there will be no congregational Fateh Khawani held. Staffers of GK and its sister concern, Kashmir Uzma have condoled the demise and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.