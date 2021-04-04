GKIMPACT | Housing Board directs in-house staff to repair damages

The constructing agency that carried work on the District Hospital Bandipora has directed the in-house technical staff to repair the damages of the 100-bedded hospital and requested the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital to direct them for necessary precautions in the future.

The development comes a day after Greater Kashmir published a news report ‘Facilities crumble at DH Bandipora within 3 months of functioning’.

A letter to the MS by the General Manager of the Housing Board, the copy of which lies with the Greater Kashmir, mentions, “The concerned officers and officials of this office in response to your telephonic message visited the 100-bedded hospital at Bandipora to look into the matter and necessary action will be taken in this regard.”

The letter read: “It was found that out of an approximate quantity of 52 existing bathrooms of the hospital, leakage of water was found in two bathrooms on the first floor. The main cause of this leakage is either due to sub-minus temperature of winters or some blockage of solid waste in the water closet seats and due to which the concealed sanitary items damaged a patch of plaster of a wall area.”

Directing the in-house staff to rectify the damages, the letter reads, “Since the item of work is under DLP and, accordingly, the concerned staff has been directed to rectify the damages at the site, the rectification of these damaged patches of plaster is on and will be got completed within a couple of days.”

The letter reads, “It is as requested to direct the in-house technical staff placed on duty for maintenance of the sanitary work in the hospital and take all necessary precautions in the future with requisite sanitation measures for better maintenance of the hospital building.”

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Bandipora, Bashir Ahmad Teli, said, “We are continuously guiding the technical staff wherever we are facing issues and the process to rectify them is going on.”