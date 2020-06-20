Global tenders uptoRs 200 cr not to be invited in JK: Government

Amending rules of General Financial Rules (GFRs), the Finance Department has specified that Global Tender Enquiry will not be invited for tenders up to Rs 200 crores in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No Global Tender Enquiry will be invited for tenders up to Rs 200 Crore,” reads the circular issued by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, DrArun Kumar Mehta.

Pertinently, the tenders uptoRs 200 crore will be invited from the country only not at the global level, said a senior official.

“For tenders below Rs 200 crore, where Ministry or Department feels that there are special reasons for Global Tender enquiry, it may record its detailed justification and seek prior approval for relaxation from the Competent Authority to be specified by Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India,” said Dr Mehta.

Asserting that these rules will be applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehta said, “The restrictions on global tenders as specified in Revised Rule 161(IV) will be applicable on all procurements including goods, non-consultancy services, consultancy services and works including turnkey projects.”

Mehta has requested all administrative secretaries to direct their subordinate departments to adhere to above rules issued by Government of India and in case any relaxation is required, matter will be referred to the Finance Department.