GM Hajni remembered on death anniversary

Kashmir Markazi Adab-w-Saqafat, Chrar-i-Sharief on Monday conducted a seminar to pay tribute to legendary writer and scholar Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Hajni on his 103rd anniversary. A statement said the on-line seminar was presided over by writer Dr Sohan Lalkoul. President of Markazi Adab while Dr Gazanfar Ali Gazaldeleverd welcome address and General Secretary, InayatGul conducted the proceedings.

The speakers while paying tributes to Hajni, highlighted his contribution in the fields of Kashmiri art, culture and socio-politico developments.

They said Professor Hajni had made promotion and development of Kashmiri art and culture as a mission of his life.

The speakers also remembered his selfless service in the social and political awaking of Kashmiris.