GMC Anantnag MS tests positive; charge handed over to junior temporary faculty member, seniors ignored

In violation of the norms, the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag authorities handed over the charge of Medical Superintendent to the junior-most faculty member working on contractual arrangement.

The move followed after the MS of the hospital Dr Muhamad Iqbal tested positive for coronavirus.

“In view of the MS testing positive for COVID-19 and presently in home isolation, it is hereby ordered that Dr Azia Manzoor, Assistant Professor Forensic Medicine will be acting as MS, MMABM AH. He will look after the duties of MS especially COVID-19 related matters for smooth functioning of the hospital till the incumbent resumes his duties,” reads the order issued by Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Showkat Jeelani.

Dr Azia is a temporary faculty member appointed under SRO 364 with experience of barely two years.

He has also been appointed as a member of several committees (including purchases) and is serving as the Deputy Medical Superintendent as well as the warden of the boy’s hostel.

This goes against the government directives that the person appointed under SRO cannot hold the administrative charges.

Medics said that the hospital is already going through an unprecedented crisis, running short of beds for COVID-19 patients so giving charge to an experienced person would prove to be detrimental.

“The hospital has several senior doctors with as much as 30 years of experience with the Health department and even experienced permanent faculty members. So, appointing a contractual faculty member with barely any experience was fishy at the very outset,” they said.

Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Showkat Jeelani admitted that the doctor being handed over the charge of MS was a temporary faculty member but said he was well-versed with the work.

“One of the senior-most doctors is also positive and few others who I offered the charge refused,” he said.

Eighteen medics and paramedics working in the hospital have so far tested positive for coronavirus and are under home isolation.