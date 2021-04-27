GMC Anantnag shuts OPDs, defers elective surgeries

Amid spurt in COVID-19 cases, the authorities at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag Tuesday decided to shut Out Patient Department (OPD) and defer elective surgeries.

“In view of the resurged COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout on the routine patient care, it is hereby ordered that in the interest of patients themselves, henceforth OPDs for all specialties except Obstetrics and Gynecology OBG and pediatrics should remain suspended for routine medical checkups and routine surgical procedures in MMAMB associated hospital of GMC till further orders,” reads the order issued by Principal GMC Anantnag.

It said that the emergency services, emergency surgeries, and casualties in the hospital would function as usual in the hospital.

“All HODs will ensure argumentation of staff in OPD and casualty ward for smooth functioning of their areas,” the order read.

The doctors have also been directed to provide consultation to the patients on phone.

“Also all HODs are requested to start tele-consultation with the patients by providing the personal mobile numbers of the specialists and consultants to the Medical Superintendent, MMABM AH for onward dissemination to the general public,” the order said.

It also issued directions to upload them on the website of the college and for information through the press.

“The concerned faculty members need to be sanitised to ensure prompt receipt and reply of phone calls of patients in these trying times,” the order read.

The doctors have been asked to ensure their safety as well as of patients by following all protocols.

“The doctors on duty are requested to ensure standard personal safety protocols by wearing proper personal equipment kits as per the guidelines to ensure safety of self, colleagues and patients,” the order reads.