GMC Baramulla keeps getting severely-infected COVID patients

Despite some decline in the admission of coronavirus patients at the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla and its COVID-19 facility centre at Indoor Stadium Baramulla, there is no considerable let up in the admission of severely-sick coronavirus patients often referred from the other parts of the district to GMC Baramulla.

As per official figures, there are around 85 patients admitted in the GMC and its facility centre at Indoor Stadium Baramulla and of them 50 are on high-flow oxygen. The officials said that most of the sick patients who require high-flow oxygen at GMC Baramulla are being referred from other parts of the district and hospital authorities are doing their best to protect their lives.

“GMC Baramulla is equipped with best facility to deal with the coronavirus patients. Even for the extremely-sick patients we have enough facility,” DrRubiReshi, Principal GMC Baramulla, said.

She said that though there was some decline in the coronavirus patient flow at GMC Baramulla, the number of severely-ill COVID patients had increased during the last two weeks.

Four fresh COVID deaths were reported in GMC Baramulla on Friday.

With four fresh deaths, the death toll in Baramulla district has reached 233.