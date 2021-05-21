Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 2:57 AM

GMC Baramulla keeps getting severely-infected COVID patients

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 2:57 AM
Representational Image [Source: Facebook@gmcbunofficial]
Representational Image [Source: [email protected]]

Despite some decline in the admission of coronavirus patients at the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla and its COVID-19 facility centre at Indoor Stadium Baramulla, there is no considerable let up in the admission of severely-sick coronavirus patients often referred from the other parts of the district to GMC Baramulla.

As per official figures, there are around 85 patients admitted in the GMC and its facility centre at Indoor Stadium Baramulla and of them 50 are on high-flow oxygen. The officials said that most of the sick patients who require high-flow oxygen at GMC Baramulla are being referred from other parts of the district and hospital authorities are doing their best to protect their lives.

Trending News
IGP Vijay Kumar during a press conference at Srinagar. [File/ GK]

Local youth joining militant ranks a concern: IGP Kumar

Representational Photo

Amid lockdown, Education Department introduces Toddler Development Course for children

'248 arrested for lockdown violations'

“GMC Baramulla is equipped with best facility to deal with the coronavirus patients. Even for the extremely-sick patients we have enough facility,” DrRubiReshi, Principal GMC Baramulla, said.

She said that though there was some decline in the coronavirus patient flow at GMC Baramulla, the number of severely-ill  COVID patients had increased during the last two weeks.

Four fresh COVID deaths were reported in GMC Baramulla on Friday.

Latest News
IGP Vijay Kumar during a press conference at Srinagar. [File/ GK]

Local youth joining militant ranks a concern: IGP Kumar

Representational Image

'Jammu district's COVID positive percentage goes below 7%' Peak of virus in Jammu over: Health officials

Representational Photo

Amid lockdown, Education Department introduces Toddler Development Course for children

'248 arrested for lockdown violations'

With four fresh deaths, the death toll in Baramulla district has reached 233.

Related News