GMC Handwara project in limbo, people question delay in construction

A year after the Government of India (GoI) approved the Government Medical College for north Kashmir’s Handwara sub-district, there is no sign of development on the ground.

The GMC was approved in December 2019 by Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry at an estimated cost of 255 crore and the Jammu and Kashmir government received a formal sanction letter in this regard.

An official said that of the total amount, Rs 115 crore had been allocated for construction of administrative and academic blocks, Rs 80 crore on hostels and residential accommodation for students and faculty and Rs 60 crore for upgrading the existing teaching faculty at the district hospital.

Meanwhile, residents of Gund Chogal, Handwara who donated more than 200 kanal of land are up in arms against the unnecessary delay in the work on the much-awaited GMC in the sub-district.

A village sarpanch Muhammed Iqbal said that after the administration finalised the construction site of GMC in their village, locals were asked to cut their trees including walnut, and poplar trees within 24-hours but even after a year, the authorities were not paying any attention to the place.

“We are very poor but after coming to know that the administration has finalised our village for construction of GMC, villagers happily donated land and cut down hundreds of trees without any compensation. However, due to unknown reasons, construction work has not been taken up. Now the villagers are feeling insecure and are apprehensive that the GMC may be shifted to some other site,” said Reyaz Ahmad a local.

Naseer Ahmad, an employee, said that the locals had donated property worth crores of rupees and even the scientific tests of land were carried but there was no sign of development in regard to construction of the proposed GMC.

Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Handwara Division Muzzafar Ahmad said that though the tender for the model and design of the GMC was floated thrice in the past, not a single firm had come forward.

“Taking note of the poor response to the tenders, the government assigned the task of framing the model and design to Architectural Organisation of Jammu and Kashmir, a government firm, in December last year. Ninety percent of the model is ready and we are hopeful by February end, it will be accomplished,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din said that the government was keen about the early start of construction on the GMC.

About the apprehensions of the locals of shifting GMC from the site, he said: “It is not the case. I appreciate the locals for donating land and property worth crores of rupees. We are in continuous touch with the higher officials and hopefully construction work will be taken up soon.”