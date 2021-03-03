Go for COVID-19 vaccine jab to defeat virus: Omar to party colleagues

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday urged the party functionaries who qualify as per the set protocol to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine to defeat the virus and discontinue its progression.

A statement of NC issued here said that in his message, the NC vice president encouraged all the party colleagues who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine to get a jab.

He said that people should bury hesitancy and not pay attention to half truths.

“I appeal to all the people who are above 60 years of age to get vaccinated in the ongoing drive, those eligible shouldn’t waste time to register them for the vaccination,” the NC vice president said in the statement.