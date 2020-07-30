GoC 15 Corps calls on LG

General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, B.S Raju, called on the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The GoC briefed the Lt Governor about recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They also discussed about various important issues related to security management in J&K.

The Lt Governor advised for heightened surveillance on all fronts and stressed on keeping a close watch on all vital installations to ensure safety and security of the people of the UT.

He underlined the high importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the security forces and the civil administration to meet the security challenges in J&K.

The Lt Governor lauded the role being played by the security forces in safeguarding the territorial integrity of J&K and appreciated their sustained support to the administration in containing the spread of COVID-19.