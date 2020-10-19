Kashmir
GoI unnerved by unity of political parties, says Mehbooba after ED questions Farooq Abdullah

File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti
Hours after Enforcement Directorate questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of J&K Cricket Association funds, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehobooba Mufti on Monday said that centre was worried after seeing all the political parties fighting as united.

Mehbooba took to Twitter and wrote, “ED’s sudden summon to Farooq sahab displays the extent of GOIs nervousness about mainstream parties in J&K fighting as one unit. Also reeks of political vendetta & wont in the least blunt our collective resolve to fight for our rights.”

She also said they will collectively fight for their rights.

Mehbooba was released last week after 14-months of detention following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state.

