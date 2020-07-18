Gold Jewellers Associations decide Rs 39,730 rate for big pound

Kashmir Gold Jewellers Workers Association (KGJWA) and Kashmir Gold Jewellers Association Anjumane Zargaraaan (KGJAAZ) on Saturday decided that the rate of Edward Sovereign (pound big) (7.328…24crt+2500) should be Rs 39,730.

The decision was taken in an emergency joint meeting held by the Associations here on Saturday to discuss the present crisis regarding price hike in gold coin (Edward Sovereigns).

The statement issued said that the meeting was chaired by president KGJWA Bashir Ahmad Rather which was attended by the core committee members of both associations including Mohammad Iqbal Shah, Mohammad Afzal Zaroo, Aijaz Ahmad Quershi. Aqib Jan, Haji Nazir Ahmad Bala, Shabir Ahmad Gada, Mukthar Ahmad Shah, Kewal Kumar, Hayat Ahmad Shah, Zahoor Ahmad and Hayat Ahmad Shallah.

Bahaudin Zargar President KGJASS. Altaf Ahmad Wani, Faroaq Amin Bala, Mumtaz Ahmad Zargar, Rouf Ahmad Zargar, Surjeel Ahmad Zargar and other core committee members who could not attend the meeting were telephonically appraised about the meeting.

During the meeting, it was noted that “some vested elements are selling Edward Sovereigns (big) on exorbitant rates which is against the basic motto of the associations and as such which has been taken very seriously by the associations.”

All core members put their views regarding the rate of Edward Sovereign (Pound Big) and in this regard an order was passed unanimously that “the rate of the coin should be cost of metal which is 7.328gm of gold plus Rs 2500 print value.”

“The members decided after thorough deliberations that the rate of Edward Sovereign (Pound big) should be (7.328…24crt+2500)39730 INR,” the statement said.

Moreover, it was decided that anyone found selling the coins above the prescribed rate will be dealt severely by the Associations and a penalty monetarily and cancellation of registration will be recommended.

The associations appealed the general public to stay away from buying Edward Sovereign (gold coin) for the time being and instead buy Hallmark gold, so that these vested elements will be neutralized.