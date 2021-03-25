Gopalpora residents thank Director Horticulture for resolving waterlogging issue

The residents of Gopalpora Chadoora particularly people living in Alamdar Colony have thanked Director Horticulture Ajaz Ahmed Bhat for addressing their grievance in a timely manner.

The residents said that the officials of the said department played a vital role in pumping out water from some areas of the colony which were waterlogged during the ongoing rainfall.

Locals said that that the officials have provided a dedicated water pump in the Gopalpora horticulture nursery which has been of great help to people.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that on the directions of Director Horticulture the department provided the water pump to some residents whose houses and fruit trees were under threat due to huge water accumulation.

“When our pleas were falling on deaf ears, it was Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat who provided us with a water pumping machine and 100 meter pipe which helped us a lot. We express our gratitude to Chief Horticulture Office (CHO) Budgam Javaid Ahmad who coordinated this,” said Nazir Ahmad a local resident of Gopalpora.

Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has also thanked Director Horticulture and CHO Budgam for their help.