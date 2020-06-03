Got assurance on evacuation of students stranded in Kazakhstan: Soz

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday said he has got assurance from India’s ambassador to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar on evacuating the J&K students stranded in the country.

In a statement, Soz said he received a communication from Kumar, assuring him that 80 Kashmiri students stranded at Almati and Astana cities would be brought back to Kashmir before June 14.

According to Soz, Kumar also assured him that he would inform Kashmiri students of the development at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Soz has thanked Manish Prabhat of the Union MEA and Kumar for supporting his request.