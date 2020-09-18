Gousia Colony residents appeals SMC Commissioner

Residents of Gousia Colony near Shahr-e-Khaas Gate here on Friday urged Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to direct for construction of a lane in the locality which was halted owing to COVID19 pandemic.

“The tender for the lane work was Okayed on June 26 this year, but the work from GM Labroo’s house to Muhammad Lateef Lone’s house at the Gousia Colony was stopped due to corona pandemic. We appeal the SMC Commissioner to direct the concerned officials to start the work so that we are saved of the inconvenience caused even due to slight drizzle,” said residents of the locality.