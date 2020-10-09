'Governance at doorsteps gaining momentum'

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Friday visited Gund-e-Nowgam Panchayat in Sumbal Sub-Division of Bandipora district as part of the ongoing ambitious ‘Back to Village (B2V) Programme and held interaction with the general public and representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions to take stock of the issues and demands of these areas besides reviewing the developmental scenario of the area.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Development Abdul Rasheed Dass and other senior officers of the district.

More than a dozen delegations besides individuals called on the Advisor and apprised him of overall development scenario of the area besides raising issues regarding their day to day matters pertaining to regular water supply, macadamization and up-gradation of roads, up-gradation of schools, better health services, implementation of various welfare schemes and other related issues. Advisor gave on spot directions on several issues of the people including development of infrastructure through convergence, etc.

He assured that all genuine grievances, demands would be looked into and necessary action would be taken by the concerned departments. He said that all the grievances registered by the locals before the visiting officer will be properly documented and follow up action will be taken accordingly and the action taken will be shared with the people.