Government aims to provide inclusive education: Samoon

Principal Secretary School Education and Skill Development Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Wednesday said that government aims to have an inclusive education for all and instructions have been issued to concerned to identify appropriate location for establishment of a special school mainly for specially-abled children.

The Secretary said this at a distribution function where six wheel-chairs, seven CP Scans, nine hearing aids, six MSIED Units and a tricycle were distributed among specially-abled children.

The function organized by the department of Education Budgam. Deputy Commissioner, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza and other senior officers and officials were present on the occasion.

Principal Secretary was apprised that the department has identified 120 specially-abled children after due scrutiny of their disability belonging to different areas of the district for distribution of special aid kits among them.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary reiterated that every kind of aid to specially-abled children is government’s prime focus. He asked the concerned to built ramps in their schools on priority basis. He said that every child has right to education and we will extend all necessary support to them on this account.

During current year the Government is providing about 80 lakh text books free of cost among the deserving and eligible students,” he said.

“Our aim is to have an inclusive education for all in the Union Territory and district administration including education department have been asked to identify an appropriate location for establishment of a special school mainly for specially-abled children,” Sammon said.

Dr. Samoon said classes are also conducted for specially abled children through TV and radio mode where trained tutors are delivering e-lectures round the clock.