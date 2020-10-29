Government constitutes Committee for selection of President, Members for State & District Disputes Redressal Commissions

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee for selection of President and Members of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under Consumer Protection Act,2019.

An order issued in this regard by Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, states, “In terms of Rule 6 of the Consumer Protection (Qualification for appointment, Method of recruitment, Procedure of appointment, terms of office, Resignation and removal of the President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Rules, 2020, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Selection Committee comprising the following for selection of President and Members of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under Consumer Protection Act,2019”.

According to order, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will be the chairperson of the Committee, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department and Simrandeep Singh, Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs will be the members.

“The Secretary, Department of Food,Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs shall be the convener of the Selection Committee”, the order reads.