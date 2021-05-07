Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 12:35 AM

Government failed to address aspirations of Kashmiri youth: NC

UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 12:35 AM
National Conference (NC) Friday said that the ongoing pandemic has had a chilling effect on every sector of Kashmir economy but the youth were especially vulnerable to its ravaging impact.

In a statement issued here, asking the government to come up with a policy framework to escape from the immediate  and long-term effects of the pandemic, Youth National Conference (YNC) Provincial President Salman Sagar said that the rampaging  pandemic has had an immense impact  on the lives of young people with regards to employment, education, and mental well-being.

“With sluggish rate of recruitment, widespread discrimination meted out to Kashmiri youth in government sector and non-existent private sector in Kashmir, the situation has turned more critical than it was ever before. More so over successive lockdowns are all the more reason for the increasing disappointment among the youth,” he said.

Sagar said that the unemployment levels had risen in Jammu and Kashmir as educated youth struggle with neglect and lack of job-creation policy.

“If the figures thrown revealed by local dailies are believed 2,50,000 educated youths in Kashmir are unemployed, thus pushing them and their families back to the wall,” he said. “The wanton regional discrimination, out sourcing of employees, callous termination policy and pay anomalies with regards to contractual, need-based and daily-wage workers has further aggravated the already grim situation.”

Sagar said that the government had promised that the process of recruitment on 84,000 posts would be expedited but the process was yet to see the light of the day.

