Government offices to remain open in Anantnag today

In the backdrop of heavy snowfall in in the valley, district administration Anantnag has directed all offices to remain open on Sunday to address the urgent public issues.

“In view of the inclement weather conditions and snowfall, all offices shall remain open on 10-01-2021 (Sunday) to address the immediate public issues,” reads the order issued by deputy commissioner Anantnag.

The order further reads: “The District/Sectoral officers shall personally ensure that sub-ordinate officers/officials shall attend to their duties accordingly.” According to the order, the Additional Deputy Commissioner will monitor the attendance statement of each office and the statement should reach the office of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag at 11:00 am.

