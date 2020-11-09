Government retrieves 250 kanal encroached forest land in Pahalgam

The government Monday retrieved 250 kanal forest land in Lidroo area of the famed Pahalgam tourist spot.

The drive was jointly carried by the Forest department, Forest Protection Force, Wildlife department, Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), Revenue department, Municipal Committee Pahalgam and Police.

“The team retrieved around 250 kanal of the forest land encroached illegally by at least 60 parties in Lidroo,” an official said.

He said dokas and fencing raised on this land were also demolished. This was the second phase of the drive.

In the first phase, 120 kanal wildlife land was recovered in Mamal.

In the third phase, on Tuesday, the drive would be carried to recover the state land in Pahalgam. Chief Executive Officer PDA, MushtaqSimnani told Greater Kashmir that the drive being carried in a phased manner would continue. “Notices to all the illegal occupants have already been served in advance,” he said.