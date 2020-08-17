Government reviews situation as rainfall deficit hits water supply

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Monday chaired a meeting to take stock of the “water crises-like situation” resulting from no rainfall in nearly past three months.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the functioning of water supply schemes, irrigation schemes, functioning of power projects and other related issues amid the deficit in the rainfall across Kashmir.

The Divisional Commissioner while addressing the meeting said though there was no drought like situation at present, however, a fool-proof action plan and all related arrangements should be put in place to meet any challenge in case dry season continues for a longer period.

To mitigate portable water supply crises in affected areas, the Divisional Commissioner instructed concerned to use water tankers and ensure continuous supply to the residents in these areas.

On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner took stock of the affected water supply schemes and irrigation schemes due to the low water level and directed concerned to facilitate required irrigation supply to paddy, maize and other crops through community and individual bore well in all affected areas so that the yield was not damaged due to water supply shortage.

He urged people to ensure judicious use of water to ensure there was no scarcity anywhere. The meeting was informed that farmers irrigating orchards during the day can have adverse impact on the yield and instead they should water their orchards during night times.

The meeting also discussed measures to be taken for sustenance of trees health, next year yield, wildlife, fish population that is likely to get affected due to deficit rainfall.