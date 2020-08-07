Government to set up 23 Kendriya Vidyalayas in remote areas: Samoon

The government would set up 23 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in remote areas of J&K to augment the school education infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, said Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Hassan Samoon on Friday.

Samoon said this in a meeting where he highlighted the role of KVs in imparting education in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

“J&K has 36 functional KVs and setting up of 23 KVs are being pursued with Government of India for augmentation of education infrastructure here,” said Samoon.

The proposed places of KVs include Verinag, Ranipora, Gandoh, Kastigarh, Ganderbal, Jagti, Bani, Ramkote, Kupwara ,Azote, Galander, Rinipora, Nowshera, Doongi, Ramban, Gool, Reasi, Katra, Kakryal, Vijaypur, Shopian, Shadat Karewa, Mantalai.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to expedite the process of identification of land for the purpose besides finalizing the temporary suitable accommodation for these KVs which is prerequisite for the sanction by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan GOI.

Samoon stressed on the close coordination between the Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu with concerned Deputy Commissioners for speedy completion of all modalities for their establishment.

During the meeting Samoon asked for immediate nomination of nodal officer by Deputy Commissioners for inspection of sites identified by DCs.