Government transfers additional land to CUK

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred 94 kanals and 6 marlas of additional land at Watlar, Tehsil Lar of Ganderbal to the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for establishment of residential and other utility quarters.

According to a varsity statement, the land is in addition to the 503 acres of land already given to the varsity for the establishment of the university at Tulmulla. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir has thanked the Lieutenant Governor, Mr. Manoj Sinha, Advisors, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, for their full support and cooperation in this regard.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir has convened a special meeting of the Campus Development wing of the university on Sunday to chalk out modalities in this regard.

