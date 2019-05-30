Governor, Advisors, Farooq, Omar, Sajad greet people on Jumat-ul-Vida

Governor Satya Pal Malik, his Advisors and leaders of various political parties have conveyed their warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

The Governor Malik in his message observed that Jumat-ul-Vida is an auspicious time to offer special prayers and seek blessings of the Almighty. He prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people of the State.

Governor’s Advisor and chairman of the Wakf Board Khurshid Ahmed Ganie, also extended greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida. He directed Vice-Chairman J&K Wakaf Board and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, to make adequate arrangements for the celebration of Jumat-ul-Vida with religious fervour.

Advisor to Governor K Skandan also felicitated the people on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

National Conference President and Member Parliament elect Dr Farooq Abdullah and the NC vice-president Omar Abdullah also greeted the people on the occasion.

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and the party general secretary extended their heartfelt greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen in his message said that holly occasions of Jumat-ul-Vida and Shab-e- Qadar provide an opportunity to purify our souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.