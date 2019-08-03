Governor appeals for calm, says movement of forces to counter heightened threat perception

Appealing for calm, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that the State has no knowledge of any changes to the constitutional provisions.

Earlier, Governor Malik met a delegation of political leaders led by NC vice president Omar Abdullah.

“Omar Abdullah and the delegation members apprised the Governor about the obtaining situation in the Kashmir valley after the Government Advisory asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. They also mentioned about the panic buying by people of essential commodities,” said an official spokesman.

Governor Malik informed the delegation that the security situation has developed in a manner which required immediate action.

“There were credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding attacks on the Amarnath Yatra. There has been intensified shelling on the LoC by Pakistan which was responded to effectively by the Army. This was mentioned in the Press Conference yesterday afternoon by the Corps Commander of the Army and the DGP. Details of weapons and ammunition recovered were given. The seriousness of the threat required immediate action,” he said, as per the spokesman.

It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. “These are a vulnerable group of people who do not know the area and are extremely vulnerable to a terrorist or a fidayeen attack.”

“It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Yatris and tourists have been asked to return. This is to ensure that no terrorist attack takes place on them.”

“Therefore, security to its citizens has to be provided by the State, even at some inconvenience which is being done.”

Governor Malik also said that the state has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions. “Therefore, no panic should be created by unnecessarily linking this security matter with all kinds of other issues. A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic. The Home Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner have clarified this yesterday.”

The Governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated and unfounded rumours being circulated all around.