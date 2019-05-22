Governor directs release of last month's pending wages and salaries during Ramadhan

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday directed the finance department to release last month’s pending wages during Ramadhan.

“The issue of pending wages of casual/daily rated workers and other categories of employees in certain departments was brought to the notice of the Governor during the meeting of the State Administrative Council (SAC) held today in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar. The Governor was informed that these workers have been put to hardship during the holy month of Ramadhan,” said an official spokesman.

The Governor has directed the release of last month’s wages in respect of the casual/daily wagers and salaries of other categories of employees working in different departments who could not receive the same so far.

The Governor has asked the Advisors to oversee that wages are released to these workers by their departments by 31.05.2019. The Finance Department will issue necessary sanctions, wherever, required.