Governor expresses grief over deaths of five CRPF men in Anantnag attack

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed deep anguish over the killing of five CRPF men in yesterday’s militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a statement, Governor said his heart goes out to the departed soldiers and their families.

“Whenever successful attempts are made by the security forces to either conduct peaceful elections or continuous elimination of militants, the masterminds of militants from across the border order them to carry out fidayeen attacks on forces and yesterday’s attack in Anantnag district was also a fidayeen attack,” he said.

Governor said that militants and their handlers should know that “our resolve to eliminate this menace is unshakable.”