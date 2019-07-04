Governor flags off first flight of Hajis from Srinagar Airport

Governor Satya Pal Malik flagged off the first flight of 152 Hajis for Madinah Munawwarah which left from the Srinagar International Airport this morning.

Governor interacted with a number of Hajis and extended his best wishes to them for their safe and highly satisfying pilgrimage. Governor urged the pilgrims to pray for welfare and development of the state and for promoting harmony and peace.

On the first day, 304 Haj pilgrims embarked for pilgrimage which included 160 males and 144 females through two flights with 152 Hajis each.

This year, 11,700 Hajis will be proceeding for Haj. They will travel in daily flights during 04th July to 29th July, embarking from the Srinagar International Airport.

The First flight carried 152 Hajis of whom 67 were from Srinagar District, 50 from Baramulla; 11 from Budgam; 08 from Kupwara; 05 from Anantnag; 05 from Pulwama; 04 from Bandipora and 02 from Shopian.