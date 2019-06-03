Governor inaugurates learning resource centre at DPS, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed building of the Learning Resource Centre for the specially abled children at the Delhi Public School, Srinagar.

Governor inspected the teaching learning facilities at the Centre. He was extended a warm welcome with a speech and a dance presentation by visually impaired children at the Centre.

Later Governor visited the Tiny Tots section of the School where acultural programme was presented by children to commemorate Sir Muhammad Iqbal Day.

Governor praised the talent and confidence of specially abled children and Tiny Tots and observed that to educate children is nobler than any other cause.

He stressed that it is our moral duty to guide and empower our children with good values and scientific knowledge.

Governor advised children to read and understand works of poets and philosophers like Sir Iqbal who believed in discovering and nurturing the hidden talent with in every body with love and perseverance.

He invited children to visit Raj Bhavan to understand its functioning.

He was also presented two books, “Luna Spark And The Future Telling Clock” written by Touyiba Binti Javaid, a class 7th student of DPS, Srinagar and “ The Crimson Curse” written by Shuja Tasleem, who also hails from Kashmir.

Governor congratulated the writers for their literary abilities and wished them success in all their future endeavours.

Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisor to Governor; Parvez Ahmad, Chairman J&K Bank; Vijay Dhar, Chairman, D.P. Dhar Memorial Trust and Kiran Dhar were present on the occasion.