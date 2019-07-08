Governor launches 'Green J&K Drive', 50 lakh trees to be planted by June next year

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik launched the “Green J&K Drive” at a function organized by the Forest Department at Zabarwan Hills here today.

Governor, along with other dignitaries, planted the saplings to mark the beginning of a massive afforestation drive in the State.

Governor observed that Green Jammu and Kashmir drive has been launched under a major environment-friendly initiative of planting 50 lakh trees in the State by June 2020.

Governor said that the extensive plantation drive undertaken by the Forest Department and its allied wings by involving Panchayats, Civil Society and other stakeholders to plant trees alongside roads , railway lines, rivers, streams, canals , over degraded forest land, areas retrieved from encroachment, and institutional areas etc will go a long way to preserve and further enhance the rich forest wealth of the State.

Governor observed that in the initial stage, 09 lakh plants of various indigenous species will be planted over the identified earmarked areas during monsoon season in Jammu region to be followed by plantation in Kashmir during November-December and thereafter in March-April to achieve the target of 50 lakh trees by June, 2020.

He added that the Farm Forestry and Agro-forestry will be promoted by providing quality growing stock and other technical inputs to farmers and developing market linkages for proper sale of their produce.

Farooq Ahmad Gillani, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir presented the Welcome Address and Suresh Chugh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests gave the Vote of Thanks.