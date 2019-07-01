Governor pays obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine, prays for sustained peace, harmony in J&K

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The annual Yatra to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnathji in the Kashmir Himalayas commenced today, from both the Pahalgam and the Baltal routes, with Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, paying obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum and participating in the Pratham Pooja ceremony. He prayed for sustained peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the State. He was accompanied by Sh. Umang Narula, CEO of the Shrine Board.

Governor reviewed the arrangements made for the pilgrims at the Yatra Shrine Camp and conveyed the Shrine Board’s thanks to the State Government, Army, Central Armed Police Forces, State Police and all the other concerned agencies for their support and cooperation. He stressed the need for effective supervision and round the clock monitoring by the Camp Directors and all the functionaries involved in the management of the Yatra for ensuring smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Governor lauded the people of Kashmir for making this annual pilgrimage a successful event ever since it is being observed. Appreciating the valuable support of local people in conduct of this Yatra, he described their role in this Yatra as a true essence of Kashmiriyat which is exemplary for its communal harmony.

Meanwhile, Sh. Umang Narula, CEO of the Shrine Board, has once again appealed to the intending Shri Amarnathji Yatris to embark on the pilgrimage only after getting medically checked and obtaining a valid Yatra Permit. This would ensure against any avoidable inconvenience to them. Sh. Narula further appealed the Yatris to bring with them adequate woollen clothing, Jackets, warm inners, woollen socks, gloves, woollen cap, trousers, muffler, sleeping bag, wind cheater, rain coat, water proof trekking shoes, umbrellas in view of harsh terrain where temperature abruptly falls to 2- 5 degree Celsius in the Yatra area.