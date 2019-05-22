Governor Satya Pal Malik's apology over highway ban full of contradictions: Er Rasheed

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday said the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Paul Malik’s ‘apology’ remark was ‘full of contradictions’.

“People have a right to know that what purpose and national interest did the ban on national highway serve expect creating huge trouble to common masses and giving them a sense that they are second class citizens,” Er Rasheed said, in a statement.

He said that it is unfortunate that putting Kashmiris in trouble one way or the other has become the easiest definition of nationalism.

“Why doesn’t Governor apologize on other issues which create huge anger and anguish among masses but still New Delhi claims to have taken those colonial steps in the national interest,” Er Rasheed asked.

He said that if Governor wants to convey that he is feeling the sufferings of masses due to highway ban, he must have the moral courage to apologize for the killing of school teacher Rizwan Pandith and other innocent deaths and use of force against unarmed Kashmiris.