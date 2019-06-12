Kashmir
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 5:06 PM

Governor says delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir just a rumour

‘Jammu and Kashmir situation being demonised by outside media’
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 5:06 PM
Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed a press conference in Srinagar on Wednesday. Habib Naqash/GK

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said blamed the media outside the state for demonising the situation in Kashmir causing a lot of hardships to the local people.

Addressing a press conference here, Malik said: “In my state (Uttar Pradesh), people are killed everyday. Tourists are daily looted on the Meerut highway. There is no news about these incidents. But Kashmiris are demonised even if a hat falls here.”

Trending News
Militants escape after brief shootout in Shopian village, forces intensify searches

Shopian Gun Battle|2 militants killed: Police

Gunfight on in Sopore

Kathua case: Chief investigator regrets Vishal's release on benefit of doubt

Prosecution's failure to verify Vishal's alibi led to his acquittal: Court

“Delimitation (of constituencies) is a constitutional matter, even the Home Ministry has not confirmed it. Right now these are only rumours”, he said.

Assuring safety of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, he said, “I assure you that Amarnath Yatra will be conducted successfully. We will provide full proof security to the pilgrims.”

The Governor expressed satisfaction at people conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections in the state and said he was proud of the people for that.

Latest News

Transporters' strike affects normal life in Kashmir

Four injured after cloudburst hits Sumbal in north Kashmir

Water level crosses flood alarm mark at Sangam in south Kashmir

Leh-Manali highway re-opens for traffic after six months

However, he regretted that the mainstream political failed to persuade people to vote in the Lok Sabha polls. “I can ask them what has been the percentage of voting in these elections? They (mainstream parties) have failed to get people to vote,” he said.

He said he tried his best to persuade the local parties to participate in the panchayat polls too, but they did not agree. “Yet we conducted the elections to empower the people at the grassroots,” he added.

The Governor — who heads the anti-militancy grid called the Unified Headquarters in the state — also spoke about militancy in Kashmir. “Pakistan is in trouble. It is fatigued, it has started realising that it cannot break India, and yet it will keep doing certain things.

“Militant training camps are still active there, but we are neutralising the militants and new recruitments are also down,” he said.

Tagged in ,
Related News