Governor should reopen all cases of wrong doings: Usman Majid

Also Read | People have realized hidden agenda of PDP: G A Mir

Senior Congress Leader and Former MoS Planning Usman Majid Wednesday said that J&K Governor Satypal Malik should reopen all cases of wrong doings of previous PDP-BJP coalition government.

In a statement, Majid has urged the Governor to intervene in Waqf Board, J&K Bank, KVIB, PHE, R&B, Health, Sports Council and other departments’ as Previous PDP-BJP Coalition Govt has made “backdoor appointments’ of their relatives and aides in it & also there is huge Misappropriation of funds and irregularities committed during their tenure as Ministers and leaders.