Governor undertakes aerial reconnaissance of Amarnath Yatra routes

Governor Satya Pal Malik, accompanied by Sh. K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor and Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, conducted an aerial survey of the entire Shri Amarnathji Yatra route, along the Baltal-Domel-Sangam-Panjtarni-Sheshnag-Chandanwari-Pahalgam axis to gain a first hand view of the existing snow accumulation levels.

Governor expressed satisfaction upon the pace of ongoing snow clearing work and restoration of the tracks.

Governor has impressed upon the concerned authorities to ensure that the tracks are repaired and cleared and all facilities required for the smooth conduct of the Yatra put in place before its commencement on July 01, 2019.

