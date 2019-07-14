Governor's Advisor Farooq Khan visits AIIMS to inquire into condition of DIG south Kashmir Amit Kumar

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Advisor to Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan on Sunday visited DIG south Kashmir Amit Kumar at AIIMS New Delhi to inquire into his condition.

Kumar received a gunshot wound in the abdomen on February 18 this year in an encounter in Pinglan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

He was airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for specialised treatment.

An official said that Khan, a 1994-batch IPS officer, who was appointed as the fifth advisor of Governor Satya Pal Malik, visited the AIIMS New Delhi to inquire into the condition of Kumar.