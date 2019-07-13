Governor's advisor, politicians pay floral tribute to July 13, 1931 martyrs in Srinagar

Advisor to governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, politicians and top officers of the civil administration on Saturday paid floral tributes to July 13, 1931 martyrs in Srinagar, summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
Reports said that Ganai who was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan offered fateha at the graves of the martyrs at the shrine of Naqshband Sahib in Downtown Srinagar early morning.
Ganai also inspected a guard of honour on the occasion.
Others who paid tributes included Farooq Abdullah, president of National Conference, G.A. Mir, state president of Congress party, M.Y.Tarigami, state secretary of CPI-M, Engineer Rashid, President of Awami Ittehad Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir, President Democratic Party Nationalist and Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen, chief of Peoples Democratic Front.
July 13 is observed as Martyrs Day in Jammu and Kashmir to remember those killed in the firing outside the Srinagar Central Jail by forces of the Dogra Maharaja in 1931.
The state government observes the day to honour those who fought for Independence in 1947. It is a public holiday in the state.