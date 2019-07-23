Governor's statement uncalled for: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised Governor Malik over his remarks “appealing militants to kill corrupt politicians” and said he has arrogated the role of making uncalled for statements to himself.

Also Read | Highest institution of JK becoming a joke: PDP hits out at Governor

In a statement, party General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura questioned the equanimity of Governor Malik as a constitutional head of the state while making such “bizarre and unnatural statements”. “Does he have even an idea of what he is saying? In a place like Kashmir where violence has been wrecking havoc for the past three decades, Malik is trying to inject new life to vandalism and violence,” says Hanjura.

He added that Governor should understand that he is a constitutional head of the state of Jammu and Kashmir where there is an accountability apparatus to probe corruption charges and there are law enforcement agencies to punish the corrupt. “What Governor Malik is doing is a clear attempt to push the state to the precipice of disaster and anarchy. Those at the helm in Government of India must rack their brains and dispatch those people to Kashmir who are not in possession of jaundiced eyes and unbalanced personalities,” said Hanjura.