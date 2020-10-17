Govt action against KNS unjustified: Apni Party

Apni Party senior Vice President, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday termed the government action against Kashmir News Service (KNS) as “unjustified and unwarranted move.”

In a statement, Mir said there was no justification behind the Estate department’s operation in which the KNS office has been locked.

“This new agency is an old and reputed news gathering agency in J&K. Instead of facilitating smooth functioning of the media outlets in J&K, the present dispensation seems to be creating more troubles for them,” Mir said.

Mir urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene into the matter and address the sufferings of the KNS management and the editorial staff that has been rendered space-less.

“Even if there were some cognizable issues, normally, the Estates department should have served a prior notice to the KNS management to explain its position,” he said.