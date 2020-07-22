Kashmir, Latest News
Govt announces lockdown in all red districts of Kashmir from today evening till July 27

File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that a complete lockdown will be imposed in all districts falling in the red zone, except Bandipora, in Kashmir division from today evening.

In a tweet, the department of information and public relations said that a “complete lockdown” will be imposed in all red districts from today evening till 6 am on 27 July.

It said that all agricultural and construction activities will continue as per DMRR guidelines. “Movement of goods carriers/ LPG & Oil tankers to continue unhindered,” it said, in the tweet.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, especially Kashmir valley.

