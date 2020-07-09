Govt announces reward for COVID19 frontline warrior

The government on Thursday announced a case reward with citation for a front line warrior working with chief medical office (CMO) Srinagar for rendering exemplary services during the pandemic COVID-19.

While announcing the award, for ambulance driver Jameel Ahmad, the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said, “We need to boost the morale of our frontline health workers who work dedicatedly while fighting COVID-19.”

He added that despite facing several challenges these workers have ensured the safety and health of the people of J&K.

The driver has been working round the clock since the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 without taking any leave. Interestingly he has volunteered for such duty most of the times.

The Advisor directed the heads of health care institutions of Jammu and Kashmir to recommend names of staff persons who have played commendable roles during this time so that they can be suitably rewarded.

Meanwhile Advisor Bhatnagar has appealed the general public to refrain from unnecessary travel and venturing out and to strictly follow the guidelines and SOPs circulated by the Health Authorities for their safety. “Health and Medical Education Department is committed to fight the spread of virus at all levels and ensures safety of all,” Advisor said.

The Advisor has also extended his wishes to all the Frontline Health workers who are rendering their duties in these difficult times.