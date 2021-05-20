Govt appoints in-charge Medical Superintendents to COVID-19 DRDO hospitals in Srinagar, Jammu

Amid spike in COVID-19 positive cases and burden on healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K government Thursday ordered transfers and postings of incharge Medical Superintendents to oversee functioning of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) established 500-bedded COVID hospitals – one each in Srinagar and Jammu.

“Consequent upon the establishment of two 500-bedded temporary COVID hospitals, one each at Jammu and Srinagar vide Government Order No 398-JK (HME) of 2021 dated 18 May 2021 and in order to make these health institutions functional, the transfers and postings of the doctors are hereby ordered with immediate effect in the first instance,” reads an order issued by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Duloo.

Programme Manager, State Health Society, J&K, Dr Narinder Bhutyal, on deputation basis has been transferred and posted as In-charge Medical Superintendent in the 500-bedded temporary COVID Hospital, Jammu, besides Dr Parveen Yograj, Incharge DIO, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Programme Manager, State Health Society, J&K on deputation basis.

Dr Abdul Rashid Parra, Consultant Anesthesia, National Health Mission on deputation basis has been transferred and posted as Incharge Medical Superintendent in the 500-bedded temporary COVID Hospital, Srinagar.

A 500-bedded makeshift COVID-19 hospital being built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Khonmoh on Srinagar outskirts was expected to be operational by the first week of June.

The work on the hospital is being carried out by the DRDO which would have 125 ICU and 375 oxygen-supported beds.

Inspecting the pace of work at the site on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad was informed that the work on this COVID health facility wad being carried out at a fast pace and would be made operational soon.

The deputy commissioner exhorted upon the project manager DRDO to speed up the pace of work by mobilising additional men and machinery on the job.

He directed them to work in double shifts and set a May 30 deadline for making the hospital fully operational.