Govt appoints inquiry officer into fake appointment of three AHTOs in Handicraft Department

The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed an inquiry officer to investigate the fake appointment of three candidates to the post of Assistant Handicraft Training Officers (AHTO)s.

According to sources, the three AHTOs had managed to get their appointment on the fake letter with forged signatures of then secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) three years back.

The issue came to fore after the then secretary JKSSB red-flagged the matter and wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Crime J&K, MK Sinha on 04-12-2020, stating that he has come to know that on the fake and forged letter of JKSSB bearing No. SSB/ Secy/Sel/2017/2745-47 dated 15-03-2018, forwarded to Commissioner/ Secretary to Govt Industries and Commerce Department, appointments of three persons as Assistant Handicrafts Training Officers have been made. He further claimed that he has never recommended such appointments and moreover, the letter carries his forged signatures. He also pleaded to register an FIR in this connection and investigate the whole case.

Officials informed that the Crime branch has set into motion an investigation of the matter and government has appointed an enquiry officer to nab the culprits who have committed forgery.

In this regard, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, MK Dwivedi has issued an order for appointment of inquiry officer.

Government order no 4-IND of 2021 reads as “Special Secretary to the Government Industries and Commerce Department is hereby appointed as Inquiry officer to enquire into the matter regarding fake appointment of three candidates to the post of AHTO, Divisional Cadre Kashmir, appointed vide order No. 380-HD of 2018 dated 26-04-2018 issued by the then Directorate Handicrafts Kashmir, J&K. “

“The Inquiry officer shall submit a report on this behalf to the government within a period of 15 days,” it reads.

According to officials, the three candidates who had got recruited on fake appointment letters were drawing salary from the handicraft department for the past three years.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is a service recruiting board constituted by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir that conducts examinations to various departmental services or non-gazette posts in the earlier state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKSSB conducts examinations and selection procedures for appointment of employees in government departments.