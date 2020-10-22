Govt appoints Prof Mushtaq as acting VC SKUAST Kashmir

The J&K government on Thursday appointed director extension SKUAST-K, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad as acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST).

As per the official communication released from the Secretariat of the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG), the arrangement has been made as the incumbent VC SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad will complete his five-year tenure on October 22.

“A search committee constituted for drawing up a panel of names for the appointment of VC SKUAST-K has been concluded and the process will take some time to conclude,” reads the official communication addressed to Registrar SKUAST-K.

In view of this, the J&K LG, who is also the Chancellor of J&K Universities has approved that Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director SKUAST- Kashmir will perform routine duties of the Vice Chancellor SKUAST- Kashmir, till further orders.

As already reported by this newspaper, a search committee constituted for drawing up a panel of names for appointment to the post of VC SKUAST-K is headed by financial commissioner finance department J&K Arun Kumar Mehta as its convener. The other members of the committee include Director General (DG) DG Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), Chairman UGC or his nominee, VC SKUAST Jammu Dr J P Sharma nominee of the Chancellor of the University.

The agriculture production and farmers welfare department has already issued a notification inviting applications for the appointment of new Vice chancellor for the SKUAST Kashmir.

Earlier, all the exercise of screening of application for determining eligibility for direct recruitment by selection and also the screening cum evaluation for determining eligibility for placement, promotion under CAS for scientists and teachers initiated through various orders communication were suspended till further orders.

“The process will remain suspended in view of the moratorium in the transfer, selection, recruitment, promotion and CAS exercise till the new VC is appointed as per the provision of SKUAST- Act,” reads the official memo of SKUAST Kashmir. The decision has been taken in view of the directions conveyed by the additional secretary of J&K LG.