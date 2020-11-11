Govt approves 15 houses for Bandipora fishermen under PMMSY

The district administration Bandipora on Wednesday approved 15 houses and discussed a plan of Rs 14.50 Crore under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) aimed at to uplift the fishermen community of the district, official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, it said that the administration finalized the components of the scheme that include measures to improve the socio-economic condition of the fishermen community.

It was informed that a project of Rs 7.50 cr has been formulated for procurement of motor boats to be provided to fishermen community on subsidized rates. It will help them in hassle free transportation of the fish besides boosting the tourism activities in the Wular Lake.

Rs 1.11 Cr have also been kept reserved for livelihood and nutritional support to socio-economically backward active traditional fisheries families for conservation of fisheries resources during fishing ban/lean period while an insurance scheme has also been approved for the fishermen community in which the entire premium amount will be paid by the government.Under this scheme, Rs 5 lakh will be paid in case of death or permanent/ total disability, Rs 2.50 lakhs against permanent partial disability and Rs twenty thousand against accidental hospitalization.