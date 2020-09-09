Govt approves financial assistance for construction workers, dependents

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Wednesday sanctioned a financial assistance worth Rs one crore in favour of construction workers and dependents under death-cum-funeral assistance and chronic diseases financial assistance scheme.

Under the Schemes, Advisor Khan gave approval to 47 cases including 40 death cases and seven chronic diseases and injury cases. The sanctioned amount would be released soon under the scheme being run by J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB).

Pertinently, JKBOCWWB provides financial assistance of rupees two lakh to the dependents of construction workers on their death along with Rs 5000 as funeral assistance.

Besides, the Board also provides rupees one lakh per year to those construction workers and their dependents registered with the Board who suffer from life consuming chronic disease for their treatment.

Meanwhile, in the last three months around Rs 12 crore have been sanctioned in favour of nearly 700 cases pertaining to death-cum-funeral, chronic diseases and injuries.