Govt asks milkmen to register under FSSA

The Food Safety Department on Monday directed milkmen; vendors to register themselves under the Food Safety & Standards Act (FSSA) immediately to streamline the process of supply of fresh milk.

In this regard, the Food Safety Department conducted a drive to check quality of milk being supplied to consumers of summer capital, Srinagar.

On the directions of Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration Shakeel-ul- Rehman, 80 samples were lifted for analytical purpose and 10 quintals of adulterated milk tested by virtue of mobile food testing van was destroyed on spot during the drive.

Further the containers found unfit for use were also destroyed and the milk men who bring fresh milk to Srinagar city were directed to maintain a high standard of hygiene.

They were directed to ferry pure milk in food grade containers otherwise stern action under the relevant provisions of law shall be initiated against them. The Department informed that in case of any complaints, the consumers were asked to file the same on Phone number 0194-2495191.